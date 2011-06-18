10 Entrepreneurs Say What They Learned From Their Parents





Philip Cortez, Founder of Meeteor, at the computer – before founding his company.

In the past few years, universities have launched programs and entire departments devoted to entrepreneurship. But some argue that innovation can’t be taught.If that’s true, is there at least a certain childhood environment that inspires an entrepreneurial spirit?

If Tiger Woods’ father could engineer his son to become a golfing legend by forcing a golf club in his young son’s hands, can parents do something to create the next Mark Zuckerberg?

Eleven young founders of new companies tell us what they think their parents did to give them the courage to become entrepreneurs.

