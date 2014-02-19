The Newest Barbie Is An Entrepreneur With A Tiny Tablet And Smartphone

Barbie will be joining the cut-throat startup world this year armed with a tiny smartphone and tablet.

Nicknamed “Chief Inspiration Officer,” Entrepreneur Barbie is Mattel’s latest addition to its “I Can Be” career line. She was unveiled at this week’s American International Toy Fair in New York, Entrepreneur reported.

In the past, Barbie’s careers have included president, astronaut, registered nurse, surgeon, and flight attendant.

This appears to be only her second run in the business world. She was a “Business Executive” in 1992 with a bright pink skirt suit and white heels.

As an entrepreneur, she wears a pink and black shift dress and carries a black purse. The $12.99. doll will hit stores in June.

“We always try to make career Barbie a reflection of the times,” Mattel spokeswoman Michelle Chidoni told CNNMoney. “Women entrepreneurs are more prevalent now and they’re growing in number. [It’s] a great way to encourage girls to also learn about this role.”

