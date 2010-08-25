Entrepreneurs: Here's How To Tell People What You Do For A Living (Without Embarrassing Yourself)

For entrepreneurs, answering the question “What do you do” can be uncomfortable and awkward, especially if a company isn’t well known or easy to grasp. It can make you feel like a graduating senior all over again.



The founder of Scout weighs the pros and cons of possible answers:

“I have a startup.”

Depending on the length of time you’ve been in business, you may feel you’ve outgrown this label. Andre Lewis writes, “We’ve been building this business for nearly two years…We’re doing this thing.”

He also feels the term ‘startup’ carries a lot of baggage. “Too many so-called startups are building technology instead of a customer base, or traffic instead of revenue. So I don’t feel comfortably sharing the startup label.”

“I’m an entrepreneur.”

These days, who the heck isn’t? A lot of people have side projects, but that doesn’t mean they are running a full-fledged business. Lewis writes, “I think the term entrepreneur has been diluted quite a bit in the last decade…If there were a variation on ‘entrepreneur’ that included the notion of ‘actually making money,’ that’s what [Scout would] be.”

Another misconception is that all entrepreneurs are venture-backed. Lewis vents, ” I always feel the need to explain that we’re not running on venture capital…We’re bootstrapped and proud.”

“I run a small business.”

This could be accurate, but again, the term small business is often misconstrued. “Most people’s mental image of “small business” skews to brick and mortar,” Lewis writes.

The best response?

It depends on your audience and circumstance.

Think you have a better answer? Feel free to throw it out there and leave a comment.

