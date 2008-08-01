"Entourage" Writer May Save Ed McMahon From Bankruptcy!

Real-estate blog RealEstalker is reporting that Ed McMahon may have finally sold his Beverly Hills mansion, which was facing foreclosure and forcing McMahon to sue the hospital and friend responsible for his broken neck. As long as the buyer pays more than $4.8 million, which McMahon owes in mortgage payments, he’s in the clear. And who is this mystery buyer? One of the well-paid writers from Entourage.



RealEstalker: [F]inancially beleaguered octogenarian Ed McMahon may have finally sold his damn house up in Beverly Hills. According to a well placed source we’ll call Jim Dandy, after listing the property about a hundred years ago, several price chops and a whole mess of publicity, the 7,013 square foot McMahon manse finally has a buyer willing to cough up some cash and save Mister McMahon’s real estate arse.

As has been reported far and wide, Mister McMahon is thisclose to facing a nasty foreclosure on his 6 bedroom and 5 bathroom house located in the guard gated Summit community due to his inability to make good a reported $4,800,000 mortgage on the property.

Although we can not confirm the rumour, it was also whispered in Your Mama’s big ear that the buyer is one of the well paid writers for the television program Entourage.

See Also: Ed McMahon’s House Threatened By Foreclosure

Ed McMahon’s New Strategy For Paying Off Debts: Sue People

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.