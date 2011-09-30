Here Are The Houses That Got Famous Because Of HBO

Take this 20,000-square-foot property, located high above the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

'Considered by many to be one of the great estates in the world,' according to the listing, Villa Contenta starred as the home of Queen Sophie-Anne in HBO's hit vampire series True Blood.

Show obsessives have all the specifics worked out: the estate made its debut in the 10th episode of Season 2 and became more fully revealed in episode 11. The 13-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate is asking a gory $75M.