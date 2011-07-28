A Buyer Just Snapped Up The "Entourage" House -- At A Million-Dollar Discount

The house you’ve come to know as the “Entourage” gang’s Hollywood pad just sold for $4.2 million.



The Encino, Calif. Tuscan villa originally hit the market at a price of $5.75 million in 2010.

After seeing some of the things we have on “Entourage” (Vince, we’re looking at you), we’re not sure we’d want to be the next residents of that mansion.

But after a thorough scrubbing and a quick closing, the buyer just might be able to enjoy the series finale in the house where it all began.

