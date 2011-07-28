A Buyer Just Snapped Up The "Entourage" House -- At A Million-Dollar Discount

Megan Angelo
entourage

The house you’ve come to know as the “Entourage” gang’s Hollywood pad just sold for $4.2 million.

The Encino, Calif. Tuscan villa originally hit the market at a price of $5.75 million in 2010.

After seeing some of the things we have on “Entourage” (Vince, we’re looking at you), we’re not sure we’d want to be the next residents of that mansion.

But after a thorough scrubbing and a quick closing, the buyer just might be able to enjoy the series finale in the house where it all began.

Considering Vincent Chase's fake fame, the house needed to be gated.

Turtle whipped many a car around that fountain.

This hallway proved perfect for neurotic walk-and-talks with Johnny Drama.

Party central.

We can't really look at this pool now without thinking of Sasha Grey.

We never realised how high and lovely the ceilings were in the gang's kitchen (but now we get why they smoked pot in here so much).

And of course, the iconic screening room, always ready to go when Billy Walsh drops by.

