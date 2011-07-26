WHAT'S NEXT FOR: The Cast Of "Entourage"

The final season of everyone’s favourite boobs-and-booze extravaganza — the HBO dramedy “Entourage” — premiered last night.



When the show began, it made stars out of a gaggle of largely unknown actors — and proved that you can build a whole show around guys walking in groups.

Now, it’s time for everyone to move on.

The only question is: to what (besides, of course, the rumoured movie)?

