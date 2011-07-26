WHAT'S NEXT FOR: The Cast Of "Entourage"

The final season of everyone’s favourite boobs-and-booze extravaganza — the HBO dramedy “Entourage” — premiered last night.
When the show began, it made stars out of a gaggle of largely unknown actors — and proved that you can build a whole show around guys walking in groups.
Now, it’s time for everyone to move on.
The only question is: to what (besides, of course, the rumoured movie)?
Adrian Grenier, who's already made two documentaries, has two more in the pipeline: one on drug dealing, and one on media.
