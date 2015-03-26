Warren Buffett is in the new trailer for the 'Entourage' movie

Warner Brothers just released a new trailer for the cinematic adaptation of the hit HBO series “Entourage.” In what looks like an extremely fun, extended episode of the show, Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) and the boys continue to navigate the choppy waters of Hollywood as Vincent Chase (Adrien Grenier) declares he wants to become a director.

But enough about the plot! The trailer features plenty of bikini-clad ladies, super-cars and yachts — all of which will undoubtedly lure the show’s faithful fanbase into theatres.

The movie also promises myriad celebrity cameos. Some standouts include Warren Buffett and Ronda Rousey, but there are literally too many to name here. Maybe this gif will help:

“Entourage” opens on June 5th.

