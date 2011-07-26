Looks Like That Idea Vince Had On "Entourage" Last Night Wasn't So Stupid After All

A little background:



On the eighth season premiere of “Entourage” last night, everybody was on edge about Vince’s return from rehab — and nobody wanted to hurt his feelings.

So when he pitched an inspirational miners-themed movie that everyone hated, no one wanted to tell him it stunk.

And maybe it didn’t.

Just hours before the show aired, news out of Hollywood brought an interesting announcement: the Chilean miners who were trapped underground for 69 days announced that they had sold the rights to their story for a film.

The movie will be written by Jose Rivera (“The Motorcycle Diaries”) and produced by Mike Medavoy (“Black Swan,” “Shutter Island”).

Looks like Vince’s instincts aren’t so horrible after all (sartorial choices not included).

(Yes, for the record — we realise Vince was talking about Romanian miners, and that a brave yellow lab figured prominently into his pitch. Typically, that would be the easier sell in Hollywood.)

