The 7-bedroom mansion made famous by HBO's 'Entourage' is selling for $5.5 million — here's a look inside the Tuscan-style estate

TV fans will surely recognise this property listing: The fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character from HBO’s “Entourage” is currently on sale, asking $US5.499 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The home is located in Encino, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California, and is roughly 9,300 square feet. It has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with a sun room, a wine cellar, a theatre room, and a master wing.

Currently, the property is owned by Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Littman, best known for his work on “The Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Littman initially bought the home in 2011 for $US4.2 million.

Here’s a look inside the famous residence.

This Italian-style mansion is best known for being the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character on the hit HBO show “Entourage,” which ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2011.

It is located in Encino, a wealthy and popular neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the home is 9,300 square feet and features a 22-foot ceiling.

It has numerous “bonus” rooms, including a sun room, a wet bar, a wine cellar …

… and a spacious home theatre room.

There’s also a simplistic yet chic laundry room.

In addition, there is a library.

The massive home has seven bathrooms and 10 bedrooms …

… many of which echo the home’s Tuscan architectural style.

A home office is located in the “master wing” of the home.

In addition to indoor dining areas, there’s an outdoor eating space.

The home’s exterior also features a massive pool, a spa, and a fire pit for plenty of outdoor entertaining options.

The home’s asking price is $US5.499 million.

