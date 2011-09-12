IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Here's What Happened On The Series Finale Of Entourage

“Entourage,” the HBO show that became synonymous with L.A. excess and the best group-walking since “The West Wing,” had its series finale last night.



So how did show creator Doug Ellin wrap up the life of the Queens-bred quartet?

Quickly, for one thing.

The episode played like a finale penned by writers who had just found out they were canceled the week before.

Case in point [SPOILER ALERTS BELOW]:

— Vince decided to marry a woman he he had just gone on his first date with hours before. (Oh, and mere hours before that, the same woman thought he was a soulless cad. Amazing what a 6 carat ring — chosen by guest star Rachel Zoe — can do to clear that up.)

— E, who found out in the second-to-last episode that his on-again-off-again girlfriend Sloane was pregnant, reconciled with her.

— Turtle and Johnny Drama got virtually no closure, except for a line in which Turtle reminds us he’s “a millionaire now” thanks to Avion Tequila’s IPO.

— And in a twist that was part Frank Capra, part opera (no, seriously, opera singers were present), Ari tearfully quit his job and won his wife back.

(We were so set to be onboard with at least that last plot point — until a post-credits scene teased Gold’s career comeback in the inevitable “Entourage” movie. He’s offered a studio head position, blah blah blah.)

In any case, the gang bid us farewell on their way to Paris for Vince’s wedding — except for E, who took a second private jet alone with Sloan to an undisclosed location.

We’d like to know the carbon footprint on that little setup, but we’re sure Vince would just us not to worry about it — that everything’s gonna work out.

