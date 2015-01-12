The Cast Of 'Entourage' Filmed Scenes For Their New Movie On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Aly Weisman
Entourage golden globes adrien grenierSteve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

It appears the cast of “Entourage” did a little last minute filming at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards ahead of the movie’s June 5th release.

“Stars of the hit HBO series turned movie Kevin Connolly and Emmanuelle Chriqui (who play couple Eric and Sloan) were spotted doing a mock interview together on the red carpet today with real entertainment reporter Carson Daly,” reported E! Online.

Many tweeted about the filming, too:

Fan signs displaying Adrien Grenier’s “Entourage” character’s name, Vincent Chase, also gave it away:

Adrien Grenier Entourage golden globes red carpet vincent chaseFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

 The cast of “Entourage” were among the first to appear on Sunday’s red carpet:

Entourage golden globesFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesActors Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon, Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, and Emmanuelle Chriqui

