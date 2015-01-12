The Cast Of 'Entourage' Filmed Scenes For Their New Movie On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

It appears the cast of “Entourage” did a little last minute filming at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards ahead of the movie’s June 5th release.
“Stars of the hit HBO series turned movie Kevin Connolly and Emmanuelle Chriqui (who play couple Eric and Sloan) were spotted doing a mock interview together on the red carpet today with real entertainment reporter Carson Daly,” reported E! Online.
Many tweeted about the filming, too:
We spotted the guys from #Entourage on the #GoldenGlobes #redcarpet in a Hollywood #meta moment.
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2015
Ran into Al Roker & Jeremy Piven just in time to hear JP say they are shooting last-min material for Entourage movie here. #GoldenGlobes
— Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) January 11, 2015
pic.twitter.com/rt8p5kTIRA
— Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) January 11, 2015
Fan signs displaying Adrien Grenier’s “Entourage” character’s name, Vincent Chase, also gave it away:
The cast of “Entourage” were among the first to appear on Sunday’s red carpet:
