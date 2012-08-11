Entomologist Explains Why Bugs Won't Nest In Your Ear

From the September issue of Maxim magazine:



Though it’s entirely possible a bug might crawl into your ear, chances are slim it would be able to build a secret home in your dome. In order to make a nest, the critter would have to do a lot of coming and going, which you’re bound to notice.

“Nest construction typically entails multiple trips, for both construction and provisioning,” explains James Carpenter, an entomologist at the American Museum of Natural History.

Essentially, it’s like a visit from the in-laws: It’s unpleasant, but eventually they leave or die.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Maxim, that last sentence was meant to be facetious.

