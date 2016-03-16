Entire DC Metro system will shut down for 24 hours tonight

Allan Smith
DC metro train stationFlickr/Paulo OrdovezaA photo taken inside of a Washington DC Metro station.

The entire Washington DC Metro train system is shutting down for a full 24 hours at midnight Wednesday so that officials can conduct an emergency investigation, NBC4 reported.

An announcement is expected within the hour that workers will have to inspect as many as 1,2000 pieces of equipment within the subway system.

As of 4:15 p.m., Metro system officials declined to comment, Reuters reported.

The decision comes after a cable fire early Monday morning caused delays throughout the day.

 

 Here’s a map of the Washington DC Metro system:

Dc metro mapWMATA

