Entire DC Metro system will shut down for 24 hours tonight

Flickr/Paulo Ordoveza A photo taken inside of a Washington DC Metro station.

The entire Washington DC Metro train system is shutting down for a full 24 hours at midnight Wednesday so that officials can conduct an emergency investigation, NBC4 reported.

An announcement is expected within the hour that workers will have to inspect as many as 1,2000 pieces of equipment within the subway system.

As of 4:15 p.m., Metro system officials declined to comment, Reuters reported.

The decision comes after a cable fire early Monday morning caused delays throughout the day.

Rail system will close for 24 hours to check 1,200 electrical connectors after latest fire, NBC4 has learned

— Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) March 15, 2016

Metro to shut down ENTIRE rail system at midnight for safety check- NBC4 has learned from sources. announcement soon.

— Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) March 15, 2016

Here’s a map of the Washington DC Metro system:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.