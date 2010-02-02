First Hour Of 'Lost' Season Premiere Leaked On YouTube

Whoops!



According to the Honolulu Advertiser, ABC hosted a sneak preview in Oahu, Hawaii and some 12,000 fans waited on a beach for the screening and watched the entire first hour of the spoiler-filled episode.

The Live Feed blog tells us some sneaky viewers posted the whole screening on YouTube, but ABC has taken the screening down. For now!

“ABC’s legal department is playing whack-a-mole trying to take down the videos,” according to the Live Feed.

There’s only about 28 more hours left until the real deal on ABC at 8 p.m. tomorrow night.

If you don’t mind the spoilers, there’s this intentionally leaked sneak peek from the two-hour season premiere:



