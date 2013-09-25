The Entire 'Breaking Bad' Cast Spills Secrets On 'Conan'

“Breaking Bad” fans were in for a treat if they tuned into “Conan” last night.

The entire cast and creator of AMC’s hit show dropped by for a special “Breaking Bad” themed episode of the late night show.

Conan O’Brien even had the band Los Cuates de Sinaloa on to perform the song “Negro y Azul” from season 2 at the show’s end.

It’s difficult to pick out one break out moment because the entire episode was a must-see for any fan.

Here are some of the highlights:

Bryan Cranston read his favourite (creepy) and erotic fan letter.

The letter asking for a weird sexual favour from the actor and his co-star Aaron Paul.

“You know when a letter starts out with, ‘I have never been diagnosed with any psychotic disorders …'” says Cranston.

Betsy Brandt, who plays Marie, admits she is a klepto just like her “Breaking Bad” character.

Brandt defended her actions to Conan.

“A. I don’t think it’s stealing if I think it’s something you should have and B. I stole a spoon on Saturday and I put it in my little glittery handbag for the Emmys and then we won.”

She says it’s a tradition she’ll need to keep up now.

Jonathan Banks (Mike) argued with writers over his character’s grammar on the series.

Banks felt his character should speak properly. He mentioned one of the fights was over the correct use of “who” vs. “whom.”

You can check out the full episode here.

