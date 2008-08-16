Entertainment Weekly Furious At Warner Bros For Delaying Harry Potter —They Already Put It On Cover!

Warner Bros. sudden decision yesterday to push back Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince had a number of surprise consequences but none—so far—more embarrassing than those for Entertainment Weekly. The mag put the film on the cover of its “Fall Movie Preview” issue, which hits newsstands today and was printed before yesterday’s announcement. Now readers have a “Dewey Defeats Truman” for the entertainment industry.



On some level, EW’s probably laughing about the whole thing (they’re cool like that), and the gaffe may even help them sell more copies of the issue. But they’re probably still pissed.

EW: Entertainment Weekly‘s early look at the new Harry Potter movie just a got a whole lot earlier. In a last-minute move, Warner Bros. has just announced that the studio is pulling Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince from its fall lineup and rescheduled it for July 17, 2009. In an irony sure to set blogger hearts beating giddily, the film graces the cover of EW‘s new fall preview issue, which hits stands today. EW and Warner Bros. share a parent company, but they clearly do not share, you know, important friggin’ information.

A Warners publicist stressed that word about the rescheduling had only just come down today — which is most likely true, given that the Half-Blood teaser trailer is already in circulation. As of tomorrow, it will run with the new animated Star Wars movie, almost certainly still trumpeting a fall release date. The Potter movie is also on the cover of the fall preview issue of the British film magazine Empire…

One clear winner here — apart from EW readers now in possession of a “Dewey Beats Truman” collectible — is Disney’s animated movie, Bolt, which will now have the family audience all to itself come Thanksgiving. Bolt is about a puppy who plays a superdog on TV and believes he has real superpowers. John Travolta voices the pooch and Miley Cyrus, his owner Penny. Could it be that Harry Potter is just scared of dogs?

