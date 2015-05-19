'Peppa Pig' is now a billion-dollar brand

Entertainment One has got a cash cow on its hands — or rather a cash pig.

“Peppa Pig,” the British-made children’s television series about a family of pigs, continues to deliver for the production and distribution company.

Entertainment One revealed in its full-year results on Tuesday that “Peppa Pig” related sales hit $US1 billion (£640 million) worldwide last year.

Entertainment One called the small pink pig “the most loved pre-school property in the world.”

That insane popularity of the animation helped Entertainment One more than double pre-tax profit to £44 million ($US68.74 million), despite revenue dipping 5% to £785.8 million ($US1.22 million).

Profit margins at its TV business are higher than in film and Entertainment One, which distributes Peppa Pig, owns half the rights to series.

Entertainment One also owns all of the merchandising rights and Peppa Pig ended the year with over 600 licensing deals to its name.

While Peppa Pig was a big hit, the company said it had a poor year for film. Revenue at its movie distribution business fell by 13% o £581.4 million ($US908.25 million).

Entertainment One said it was hoping for a turnaround this year, thanks to films its working on such as the new “Steve Jobs” biopic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.