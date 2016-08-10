'Peppa Pig' owner Entertainment One just knocked back a takeover bid from ITV

Entertainment One (eOne), the Canadian film and TV firm behind children’s franchise “Peppa Pig,” has rejected a takeover bid from ITV valuing it at close to £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

The company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that the board had unanimously rejected the bid because it “fundamentally undervalues the company and its prospects.”

eOne said the offer valued the company at 236p a share. Its shares closed at 217.5p on Tuesday and rose to 233p on Wednesday morning.

eOne did not name ITV in its statement, but reports have identified the British broadcaster as the interested party. ITV is yet to comment and did not respond to Business Insider’s request for a statement.

ITV has been linked with an eOne bid before by Bloomberg — speculation which the Canadian company firmly rejected in April. It said: “Entertainment One notes the press speculation regarding a potential offer. No approach has been received.” ITV is keen to continue ploughing cash into production.”

It has invested heavily in ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, to the point where it is now the biggest independent producer of unscripted television in the US after acquiring companies such as “Pawn Stars” producer Leftfield Entertainment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.