Entertainment One Acquires Alliance Films For $230M

Canadian Company Entertainment One (EOne) will be adding a long list of box office hits to its collection. The company announced it will purchase Alliance Films for $230 million–a move which will add The Weinstein Company, Focus Features, and Relativity to the company.



According to the press release, the addition of the studios will make EOne the largest indie film distributor in Canada and the UK.

From the deal, EOne adds 35,000 film and television titles to their current library of 24,000. Alliance’s library includes films “Pulp Fiction,” “The King’s Speech,” billion dollar franchise “The Lord of the Rings,” and Lionsgate’s hit phenomenon, “The Hunger Games.”

The addition of Alliance will also add an international expansion into territories including Spain and Australia.

