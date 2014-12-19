Billions Of Dollars Are Set To Flow Into These 7 Areas Of Tech In 2015

Docker Founder and CTO Solomon Hykes

An app development technology called 'containers' made big headlines in 2014. Docker continues to be the leader in this space, with seemingly all of the big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, and VMware, lining up to partner with them.

Led by startup darling Docker, the development technology known as 'containers' really started to take off this year. Basically, containers help companies build apps that are faster and less likely to crash. It helps developers build apps that can run across many different physical machines and cloud services, switching pieces of each app to the best possible place at any given moment.

Jerry Chen at Gerylock believes this is just the beginning. 'Container technologies and adoption will grow immensely, and Docker will get deployed in production by major enterprise customers,' he says.

Steve Herrod agrees: 'The rise of Docker has been one of the true stories of 2014 with its momentum spurring a huge collection of startups betting on its rise.'

But Herrod also says 2015 will be the year container companies really get down to work. 'The rise is real, but I believe 2015 will be the year some of the hype comes down to earth and the real work of making it usable by enterprises gets going.'