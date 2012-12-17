Here's How Smart Investors Made A Killing On IPOs In 2012

Photo: NYSE Euronext

2012 turned out to be a very good year for investors who bet on new enterprise-tech companies.This year, companies such as Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, and Workday had extremely successful opening days in spite of the Facebook IPO fiasco—or maybe because of it, as investors veered away from consumer Web plays.



ServiceNow, for instance, was one of the first technology companies to go public after Facebook. It even had the same banker, Morgan Stanley. But its debut couldn’t have been more different: It popped big on Day One, soaring nearly 37 per cent.

How have these tech darlings done since their first day? We looked at 11 stocks and found they were collectively up by 28% over their initial prices. Four of them have market caps well over $2 billion.

This is an encouraging sign for the enterprise market in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.