The secretive new version of Google Glass has leaked on eBay and it's selling for $7,000

What appears to be an unannounced new version of Google Glass has appeared on eBay — and bidding has reached more than $7,000 (£4,900).

The device was first reported on by 9to5Google over the weekend, and the site’s unnamed sources claim that the device is authentic. Google declined to comment.

The “Explorer” version of Google Glass, the Californian tech giant’s head-mounted computer, was discontinued in January 2015. It failed to make much of an impact, and its wearers were widely derided as “glassholes” — or even attacked.

But behind the scenes, Google has been continuing work on the project. In July 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported that Google was “quietly distributing” an updated enterprise version of the headset, focusing on “health care, manufacturing and energy.”

We got a peek at the new enterprise-orientated Google Glass in December 2015, when it appeared in FCC filings. But the eBay auction (which will end late Wednesday or early Thursday depending on your timezone) could give ordinary techies their first proper hands-on with the revamped product.

Even without official confirmation from Google, there’s a bidding frenzy going on right now. As of writing, the current bid is $7,200 (£5,000), with 52 bids placed so far.

How did the headset end up on eBay? It looks like the user — azpawnbroker — is a pawn shop in San Francisco. It’s possible that one of the enterprise users that the devices are being distributed to decided to trade it in.

Here’s another shot from the auction:

And one more:

