13 Enterprise Apps That Drive People Nuts Even Though They're Free

Everyone’s jumping on the mobile app development bandwagon, and that includes enterprise tech vendors.



The problem is, some of the apps they’ve released, despite being free, have been so glitch-ridden and poorly designed that they’ve actually done more harm than help.

It’s clear that some vendors are just putting apps out there to show how mobile-savvy they are. They’re probably thinking, Hey, people can’t complain because they’re free, right?

Wrong. Once apps are out there, they’re out there — standing as monuments to a vendor’s lack of mobile app development skills.

And then the negative feedback starts piling up. Or worse, apathy.

We looked around on the Apple, Microsoft and Google app stores and found a bunch of enterprise vendors that apparently didn’t put enough effort into their apps.

