LAST CHANCE: Enter Business Insider's Caption Contest By Midnight To Win $50

Photo: HP Printers

It’s time again for Business Insider Advertising’s weekly caption contest. This week we are asking readers to write a caption for this HP Printers ad (at right).In case you’re new, here’s the protocol: Every Sunday we post an image from a ridiculous print ad. Your job is to come up with a witty caption to accompany the shot. Entries do not have to have anything to do with advertising — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon contest.



Email your submissions to Lstampler @ businessinsider.com by MIDNIGHT Tuesday for a chance to win the honour of being named B.I.’s wittiest reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com.

This week we’re trying something new. We will pick the top five entries and then ask readers to vote for their favourite caption on Wednesday. The winner will be announced Friday.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

Need some inspiration? Here are the winners from last week’s contest>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.