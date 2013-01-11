Don't Believe The Hype About China's 2013 Rebound

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

I took a bit of a blogging break for the holidays, so this is a catch-up post.Just before Christmas I appeared on another edition of Sinica Podcast, this one focused on the looming clash between the U.S. and China over accounting standards for US-listed Chinese companies. My fellow guest was Professor Paul Gillis from Peking University, whose blog I highly recommend for anyone following this subject. You can listen to the podcast discussion here.



On New Year’s Day, I took part in a special 2-hour “year in review” episode of the Today Show on China Radio International, where we covered everything from Syria’s civil war to the Greek debt crisis to the London Olympics. My suggestion for the “top story” of the year: China’s netizens, and how they’re changing the terms of China’s social and political climate. You can listen to the program here.

On New Year’s Eve, the BBC ran a story on the outlook for China’s economy in 2013, which you can read here. The conventional view is that China is headed for a strong rebound, but I questioned that conclusion:

Many analysts have warned that the model is unsustainable and have called upon Beijing to boost its domestic consumption and rebalance its economy…

Those fears have been fanned further after Beijing approved infrastructure projects worth more than $150bn (£94bn) as its growth pace fell to a three-year low in the July to September quarter.

“In recent months, China’s economy has seen a ‘rebound’ engineered by looser lending and a renewed surge in investment,” says Mr Chovanec.

“Markets have cheered, but others worry that China’s new leaders may be shying away from the tough choices that must be made to get China’s economy back on track.”

As I tweeted the other day (@prchovanec):

“Markets should be rooting for China to embrace real economic adjustment, not to deliver yesterday’s growth targets with yesterday’s growth engine.”

I reiterated my concerns about China’s “rebound” in a Bloomberg article published this weekend:

“Lots of projects have been approved to stimulate this economy,” said Patrick Chovanec of Beijing’s Tsinghua University. “The banks are extremely reluctant to lend to them, and that says a lot about what they really know about credit risk in this country.”

(What I went on to tell the reporter is that the funding, instead, is coming from the banks selling trust and private wealth management products. The banks won’t touch the credit risk themselves, but they’re happy to take a fee for dumping it onto their clients, while promising even higher returns. Sounds like subprime mortgage origination all over again).

But I was particularly gratified to see my friend David Loevinger, the former director of the Strategic & Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at US Treasury, now a private sector analyst, make much the same point about China’s latest “rebound”:

“If China tries to sustain growth by adding debt and investing it inefficiently it will be like cotton candy: a short-term high with no lasting value,” said Loevinger, now an Asia analyst in Los Angeles at TCW Group Inc. “The U.S. got into trouble because institutions like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were too big to fail. … China’s financial system is full of Freddies and Fannies.”

Tomorrow morning I’ll be back on China Radio International, this time talking about the new “special zones” China is in the process of setting up to experiment with financial reform, in Wenzhou, the Pearl River Delta, and now Quanzhou. I’ll post that later tomorrow when the audio is available.

