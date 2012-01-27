Last Chance To Win $50 -- Enter Business Insider's Caption Contest By Midnight Tonight

It’s that time again for Business Insider Advertising’s weekly caption contest.



Here’s how it works: Every Sunday we post an image from a ridiculous, new advertising campaign. Your job is to come up with a witty caption to accompany the shot. Entries do not have to have anything to do with advertising — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon contest.

Email your caption to [email protected] by midnight Thursday.

Last week, Matt Spada from Baltimore, Maryland proved that he could give the people working on Madison Avenue a run fro their money by creating the best caption for a JDate ad.

This week’s ad is from Diesel’s new advertising campaign (on the right). The photography was done by Mert & Marcus (also known as Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott). And please, even though the picture features model Ashley Smith bent over a robot, please try to keep your entries appropriate.

Email your caption to [email protected] by midnight on Thursday along with your name, where you live, and what you do, for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com (and bragging rights, of course). The winner will be announced on Friday.

