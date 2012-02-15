LAST CHANCE: Enter Business Insider's Caption Contest By Midnight And Win $50

Photo: Master Dog Light

Another week, another chance to prove your wit with Business Insider Advertising’s caption contest.This time we are asking readers to supply us with their best captions for this Master Dog Light ad (right). Entries do not have to have anything to do with the product being advertised — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon contest.



Email your submissions to [email protected] businessinsider.com by MIDNIGHT Tuesday for a chance to win the honour of being named B.I.’s wittiest reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com. We will then post our favourites on Wednesday and allow readers to vote for the winner, so remember to stay tuned. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

