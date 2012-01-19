Only One Day Left To Enter Business Insider's Caption Contest And Win A $50 Gift Card

Have you ever thought that you could give Madison Avenue copywriters a run for their money? This is your chance to prove it, with Business Insider Advertising’s first-ever caption contest.



Here’s how it works: every Sunday we will post a new image from an ad, and you’ll decide what the caption should be — think The New Yorker’s cartoon contest for the advertising world.

Email your caption to [email protected] by midnight on Thursday along with your name, where you live, and what you do. The winner will be announced on Friday and get a $50 gift certificate for Amazon.com (along with bragging rights, of course). We’ll also publish a few of the runners-up.

This week’s advertisement, shown on the right, was created by Mccann Erickson, Tel Aviv.

Although the campaign was created to advertise JDate — full ad can be seen here — don’t let that limit your copy. Your creativity will be rewarded.

