A Former Enron Chairman Is Selling His Texas Mansion For $US14 Million

A prominent leader in the Enron scandal of 2001, John Wing, is selling his enormous mansion in Texas for $US14 million. Wing was a West Point graduate and the former chairman of Enron Europe.

His mansion in The Woodlands, Texas includes six bedrooms, nine full baths, three half baths, and an attached garage for four cars.

There’s also a two-story guest house, large pool, hot tubs, and various other amenities all around the beautiful property. Golf-lovers would adore this house — it’s located right on a golf course with it’s own golf house included. The game room also has a golf simulator built in.

The house is a total of 17,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. It’s surrounded by a stone wall and gate to keep unwanted visitors out.

