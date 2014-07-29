A Former Enron Chairman Is Selling His Texas Mansion For $US14 Million

John Wing Enron House 20Coldwell Banker United

A prominent leader in the Enron scandal of 2001, John Wing, is selling his enormous mansion in Texas for $US14 million. Wing was a West Point graduate and the former chairman of Enron Europe.

His mansion in The Woodlands, Texas includes six bedrooms, nine full baths, three half baths, and an attached garage for four cars.

There’s also a two-story guest house, large pool, hot tubs, and various other amenities all around the beautiful property. Golf-lovers would adore this house — it’s located right on a golf course with it’s own golf house included. The game room also has a golf simulator built in.

The house is a total of 17,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. It’s surrounded by a stone wall and gate to keep unwanted visitors out.

On the first floor, there's a billiard room with a bar. To the side there's also an attached wine room.

The patio off the master bathroom includes a private shower and hot tub.

There's also a built-in hot tub on the first floor.

There's a full view of the golf course, lake, and clubhouse nearby.

The outdoor kitchen has everything you need for a barbecue.

The game and media room includes a full golf simulation room. There's also a golf house on the property.

There's a fireplace and wet bar in the game room too.

The study has a fireplace of its own, and leads right out onto a beautiful balcony.

The house pool flows into two spill pools and has an adjoining hot tub.

There's a sunken fire pit right past the spill pools.

The two-story guest house is attached to the main house by a scenic bridge.

