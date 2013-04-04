REPORT: Former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling Could Get Out Of Prison Early

Jeff Skilling on the day of his 2006 sentencing.

Former Enron CEO Jeffery Skilling could be getting out of prison early, CNBC’s investigative reporter Scott Cohn reports.



According to Cohn, there’s an agreement that’s being discussed currently between Skilling’s lawyers.

It’s unclear by how much his sentenced would be reduced if a deal is reached.

Skilling was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison in Englewood, Colorado for his role in the collapse of the Houston-based energy firm. He has already served six.

Both of his parents died while he’s been in prison. His college age son John Taylor “JT” Skilling also died.

