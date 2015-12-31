The man accused of buying assault weapons used in the San Bernardino massacre could get up to 50 years in prison

Federal prosecutors have charged the man tied to the couple who massacred 14 people at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Enrique Marquez, Jr. was indicted on charges of conspiring to aid terrorists with Syed Rizwan Farook.

Farook is one-half of the married couple who opened fire on a gathering of government employees at the Inland Regional Center on December 2, killing 14 people.

The indictment alleges that Marquez conspired with Farook to provide support to terrorists in 2011 and 2012. Marquez is also charged with making false statements regarding the purchase of two assault rifles used in the Inland Regional Center shooting.

Additionally, Marquez is charged with falsifying immigration paperwork “in relation to an alleged sham marriage with a member of Farook’s family.”

More to come …

