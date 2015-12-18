Friend of San Bernardino shooter allegedly said in a Facebook post: 'I lead multiple lives'

A friend of one of the San Bernardino shooters allegedly discussed being involved in terrorist plots on Facebook before the shooting occurred, according to an FBI affidavit released on Thursday.

The friend reportedly stated on Facebook that he leads “multiple lives” and had been wondering when it was “all going to collapse” on him, according to the affidavit.

Enrique Marquez Jr., 24, has been charged with conspiring to provide material support or resources to terrorists. He was reportedly friends with Syed Rizwan Farook, a US citizen who along with his Pakistani wife Tashfeen Malik, carried out an attack on the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 people dead on December 2.

Authorities accuse Marquez of buying the guns used in the attack.

Farook helped radicalize Marquez, who planned attacks with him 2011 and 2012, according to the affidavit. Communication between the two reportedly dwindled after 2013, and Marquez reportedly stopped planning attacks with Farook after that.

This post allegedly showed up on Marquez’s verified Facebook account on November 5:

Marquez reportedly called 911 after the attack and said, “My neighbour … did the San Bernardino shooting,” according to the affidavit. After clarifying that his neighbour was the shooter, Marquez added: “The f—— a—— used my gun in the shooting.”

He later told his mother that he didn’t know the “f—— a——” Farook was going to carry out the shooting, according to the document.

Farook and Malik died the day of the attack in a shootout with police. A Facebook page associated with Malik posted a pledge of allegiance to the leader of the terrorist group ISIS — aka the Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh — while the attack was ongoing, according to the FBI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.