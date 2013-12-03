Candid Photos Of New Yorkers Riding The Subway In 1960

The sites and sounds of the NYC subway are well known to the

4.3 million peoplewho ride it every day.

The sleepy commuters, crowded cars, conductor’s voice, and train doors opening and closing are just a part of travelling around New York City.

And though the subway system has only gotten larger and more punctual since the first line was opened, the subway commuters themselves have not changed all that much.

Photographer Enrico Natali moved to New York City to become a photographer’s apprentice in the 1950s. He started taking his own candid shots of people on his commute to work on trains or waiting in the underground stations in 1960.

“Since I lived in the depths of Brooklyn and rode the subway to where I worked in Manhattan, it seemed reasonable to make the subway my first project,” Natali said. “I became so involved in the work that for a time I all but lived in the subway.”

In his recently published photography book, “New York City Subway, 1960,” Natali’s 53-year-old photographs have finally come to light. The pictures show a past era, but those same sleepy commuters, busy cars, and subway conductors.

