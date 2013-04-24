Italy Is Getting A New Prime Minister, And His Very First Comment Is Going To Make Germany Nervous

Nearly 2 months after the election, Italy is getting a new Prime Minister.



After a tumultuous series of negotiations, the details of which are too arcane for anyone to care about, liberal Enrico Letta has been selected by the President to try to form a new government.

He’s not officially the PM yet, but he will be, as he seems to have the blessing of both parties.

Anyway! He’s already making waves, by taking on Europe’s austerity obsession.

*Italy’s Letta: EU Austerity Policies No Longer Sufficient [dj]>> *opens popcorn* — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_FX) April 24, 2013

An anti-austerity wave is starting to take hold, as the austerity movement gets discredited.

Finally some hope for Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.