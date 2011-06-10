ENQUIRING MINDS: The National Enquirer Is Pitching A Reality Show

The New York Post reports that The National Enquirer is pitching a reality show to CBS about the paper’s reporters unearthing scandals: “Breaking It: Behind the Scenes of the National Enquirer.”



Think COPS, but starring reporters chasing down the likes of John Edwards, surreptitiously paying off sources for juicy tips.

Or at least that’s what one imagines a reality show starring National Enquirer reporters would look like (at least one worth watching.)

