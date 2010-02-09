Enough, Google -- Just Buy Twitter Already

Google is about to make its umpteenth foray into the world of social networking: It’s expanding the “status update” feature on Gmail, a direct attack on Twitter and Facebook, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.If this is anything like Google’s previous attempts to “get” social — OpenSocial, Orkut, Google Friend Connect, Latitude, etc. — it will not be a winner.

Only now, it’ll be a loser at a time when Facebook is supposedly working on a full-fledged email service that would directly compete with Google’s Gmail — and could be very threatening.

How could Google get a winner?

As Henry Blodget points out in the comments of our original Google post, by taking $2 billion or so and buying Twitter, the only current credible threat to Facebook:

Why not just buy Twitter? Could probably get it for $2 billion at this point. And then you’re in great shape versus Facebook when Facebook launches Gmail killer. And you’re tops in real-time search as well.

Google could have bought Twitter a year ago for $500 million and 6 months ago for $1 billion. Price keep going up. And NO WAY is this new feature going to derail Twitter.

Time to get out the checkbook, Eric.

This isn’t the first time we’ve argued that Google should buy Twitter. The biggest difference: The price tag keeps going up.

