WATCH: This Guy Built A System That Mutes His TV Every Time "Kardashian" Or "Snooki" Is Mentioned

Using some basic open-source circuit boards, Matt Richardson was able to build a system that mutes his television every time an unnecessarily prominent celebrity is mentioned. It’s called the “Enough Already.”



It works by tracking the text in the closed captions that are broadcasted along with the video signal. Here’s a video that explains how to make your own:

