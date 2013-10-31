This Enormous Chinese Government Building Was Built For Just 8 People

This sprawling, seven story government building was recently built in the village of Yungai.

Nice right?

The problem is, the building begins to look a little ostentatious when you consider that Yungai, an impoverished village on the outskirts of the city of Changsha in the central province of Hunan with just 3,683 residents, only has five government officials.

In total, eight people will use the building.

What’s worse, according to the Telegraph, is that the building cost a reported 15 million yuan (around $US2.4 million). One public official also told a Chinese news source that the construction was financed with “all debts, no payments.”

The construction of such an extravagent public building on it’s own would probably be infuriating to the average Chinese citizen, but worse still is that it seems to be part of a trend — things got so bad that earlier this summer, Beijing implemented a five year ban on new government buildings.

