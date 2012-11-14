SPOTTED: Someone Stuck An Enormous Wing On An Audi TT In China

The Audi TT is a pretty sporty car, but it looks like one owner has made a few modifications to add some extra power to theirs.



Spotted in Dongguan, China, the size of the wing added to the rear of the car makes one wonder what the owner has changed under the hood.

This photo was posted to Car News China, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Car News China

