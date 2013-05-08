Enormous Nike Ad Reminds Us That LeBron James Is The Face Of The NBA

After LeBron James was named the NBA MVP for the fourth time, Nike added a five-story tall billboard to the outside of American Airlines arena honouring the achievement.



This ad comes on the heals of a discussion during ABC’s NBA coverage in which Magic Johnson openly wondered why James did not have more endorsements. So while James may not have as many as other big stars, this is a none-too-subtle reminder that he still has a really big one…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.