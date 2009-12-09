Enormous Student Loan Debts Has Made A Generation Of Boys Who Live At Home With mum

It’s official. Student debt, unaffordable house prices and rising unemployment is helping create a generation of mummy’s boys.



Unable to buy their own home, saddled with student debt and struggling to find work, grown-up sons are now twice as likely as their sisters to still be living at home with their parents, official statistics revealed today.

Nearly a quarter of young men aged 25-29 still live with their parents, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That compares with one in eight women of the same age who have not yet left home.

Read the whole thing at the Independent UK >>

(Picture via Flickr user deevinebovine)

