Everything You Need To Know About The Controversial Swiss Biocorn Coming Soon To America's Fields

Which, according to Dr. Margaret Mellon of The Union of Concerned Scientists, could be a real problem.

'Enogen, if it were to cross-pollinate with 'Food-Grade' corn, would have a chemically degenerative affect on that corn,' says Dr. Mellon. 'It would be disastrous for the dry corn that is used by Miller's to produce feed. We are very concerned about creating another StarLink.'

Only a decade ago, a controversial FDA decision to allow the planting of a bio-tech maize crop called 'StarLink' was met with debate followed by debacle and stained with the agency with an air of recrimination.

Aventis, a subsidiary of Bayer, developed Starlink, a strain of corn crop containing a toxin that acted as a chemical repellent which was designed to protect corn from pests.

StarLink was not approved to be grown safely in food but was approved for experimental commercial growth anyway by the FDA despite vocalized fears that any cross-pollination with other corn crops could spread the toxin into the food supply.

Starlink did cross-pollinate, and in 2000 evidence of the toxin in food grade crops caused acres upon acres of crops to be destroyed out of fears over their safety resulting in a mini economic catastrophe for many farmers in 'The Corn Belt.'

Traces of StarLink's toxin are still being found in ground soil today.