Writing A Startup Plan Is Boring And Hard – Let This App Do It For You

If you want to take your business seriously, you should write a business plan.



One problem here–this can be tedious and downright unpleasant. In fact, the very act of sitting and composing such a plan nearly feels antiquated.

This is where Enloop steps in. It’s a web app that prompts you for some basic information, asks some questions about your revenue, and churns out a proper business plan. It even calculates an EPS score and gives you a prediction on how successful your company will be.

The basic functionality is completely free and pricing for more advanced features starts at $9.95 per month.

A few screenshots appear below (you can click on them to enlarge). If you like what you see, you can head over to Enloop’s site to get started.

