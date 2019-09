MAP OF THE DAY: Another Decade Of Summers Like This Will Devastate American Agriculture

2010 has been the hottest year globally ever recorded. This won’t surprise anyone residing in New York City last weekend.



The rise in American heatwaves will make water a scare commodity by 2050, according to a new study by the National Resource Defence Council. Water scarcity will be felt most on American farms, devastating the agricultural economies of many states.

