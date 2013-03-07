Don't Let Your Honeymoon Ruin Your Marriage Before It Even Begins

Photo: Flickr/Mr.Thomas

Your first moments alone as husband and wife are some of the most important moments you’ll ever spend together. Many couples start planning for their honeymoon six to eight months ahead of time.This may seem like it’s too early, but when it comes to proper planning, there’s no such thing.



The longer you wait, the more you risk losing out on the best spots for romance. You can’t chance someone else stealing the prime cabin on your perfect ship!

You also could lose loads of cash by not starting early and researching the most financially compatible hot spots for your budget.

There’s no need to add additional stress to an already financially stressful time of your life — especially when considering the fact that marriages that start off in the hole have a harder time getting out of it.

With these tips, you’ll be able to find, plan, and have the most exciting, heart-racing honeymoon you could ever dream of.

7 Ways to Make Sure Your Honeymoon is Financially Romantic:

1. Decide what you want from your honeymoon.

Wouldn’t it be a tragedy to plan some time hitting the beach resorts of the Caribbean, only to find out that your new spouse would rather be hiking through the jungles of the Amazon? Someone isn’t going to be a happy camper. Make sure you’re planning travels from the same map. Take some time researching options and discussing what you want from your time alone as newlyweds.

2. Find the cheapest version of the most extravagant vacation out there.

If you’re both dreaming of beaches, think about what it is you love about that scene. If it’s relaxation, find the closest destination that’ll give you a slice of your dream holiday without the nightmare price tag. Go to Google Maps and choose the closest area that offers the precise environment you’re looking for. Once you have an idea about the area’s location, do some research on the area and what it has to offer.

3. Determine what amenities will make your honeymoon special.

Research all the amenities you need (not want) to give you the most for your money. For example, if you can relax and have a stupendous time in a four star hotel, don’t pay the extra money for that fifth star. If you don’t need a private island villa, consider Airbnb or VRBO for lower priced stays. You can have most of the things you want with a little searching.

4. Research activities in the area.

Use TripAdvisor and Virtual Tourist to see what other travellers loved and hated about the area in which you’re interested. Find out what they did while they were there, and what they wished they’d done after they left. There are usually pictures and feedback to accompany the reviews, so you can decide on what are the must-sees for you and your new spouse.

5. Check Groupon Getaways for deals on your destination.

Groupon Getaways is powered by Expedia and will bring you exotic and local vacation destination information. If you’ve already made up your mind and know where you want to go (and what you want to experience while there), keep your eyes on this site to see if any special deals open up.

6. If you’re flying, check various websites for the best ticket price.

There are loads of airfare sites out there. Do your own bidding on Priceline, sign up for alerts from Airfare Watchdog, and surf fares with Hipmunk. Check at least five sites and compare your results. For bidding sites, be prepared to make a few extra stops to get the best deal.

7. Be confident in your negotiations.

While you’re out there seeing new sights and experiencing new things, you’re going to come across things you want to buy or do. The word “tourist” automatically triples your price tag. Don’t settle, and remember to negotiate. Your confidence in negotiations can stretch your spending far further. When haggling over prices, always look the seller in the eye, and be ready to walk away from anything. When they know you don’t need what they’re selling, they’ll never dare to ask for top dollar.

