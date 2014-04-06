English Super League Team Offers Benji Marshall $3 Million To Make A Rugby League Comeback

Photo: Getty/ Hagen Hopkins

Benji Marshall has been offered a $3 million deal to comeback to rugby league, headhunted owner of English Super League Salford Red Devils.

Billionaire owner of Salford Marwan Koukash, who is also one of Britain’s wealthiest race horse owners, is believed to be in contact with Marshall’s manager Martin Tauber and says a deal could be sealed as soon as next week.

Koukash said: “We always looking at players of Benji’s quality. Who wouldn’t be interested in him.

“I’ll be talking to our coach about all the recruitment over the next couple of days. Benji will be one of a few players we’ll talk about.”

The deal could turn around what has been a fairly lacklustre rugby union debut for Marshall, who left the NRL last year after 11 season with the West Tigers, but has struggled secure starting position with the Auckland Blues in the Super 15’s.

Read more here.

