Semi-pro English soccer team roasts the Trump Inauguration crowd on Twitter

Dulwich Hamlet, for those not up to speed on seventh-tier English soccer clubs, is a small South London club that competes in the Isthmian League. Currently, Dulwich Hamlet sits fifth on the table, behind Leiston and ahead of Tonbridge Angels, and their stadium, Champion Hill, holds a mere 3,000 (500 seated).

On Friday, during Inauguration Day, the Dulwich Hamlet official Twitter account bravely ventured where no other professional sports team would, poking some fun at the relatively underwhelming crowds at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Here you are:

The tweet quickly picked up attention on social media.

It’s a harmless jab, of course. Obviously there were more than 3,000 people watching Trump.

A better question would be whether or not the crowd could have packed the StubHub Center, the temporary new home of the San Diego Chargers, which holds an intimate 30,000.

We’ve seen bigger crowds at Champion Hill. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/9SIDjTwyLb

— Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) January 20, 2017

After long searching I have finally found my Isthmian League side. https://t.co/aICJ6cJMpY

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 20, 2017

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.