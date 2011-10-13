A Former EPL Soccer Player Is Suing An American Doctor For Failed Career

Photo: YouTube.com

Sharu Naraji, a former soccer player for Sheffield United, is suing an American doctor for allegedly botching a surgery that ultimately ended his playing career. Naraji is seeking “at least” £10 million ($16 million).After signing with Sheffield United in 2005, Naraji tore his ACL. The club was promoted to the English Premier League in 2006, but Naraji never appeared in a game in the EPL.



Dr. K. Donald Shelbourne, an American surgeon in Indiana was selected to operate on the injury. According to Naraji’s lawyer, after the surgery, Naraji continued to suffer weakness in the knee and as a result, was later released by Sheffield United. Naraji has not played professional soccer since the injury.

Naraji also claims the surgery cost him an opportunity to represent his native Iran in the 2006 World Cup.

