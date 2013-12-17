The Scariest Jobs Chart In Sports Comes From English Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League fired their manager, Andre Villas-Boas after the club’s embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool this past weekend. This move continues a trend that shows just how little job security there is in English soccer.

Since the start of the season, 25% of Premier League clubs (5 of 20) have changed managers and the season is not yet to the mid-way point. Overall, more than half of the managers (11) have been at the helm of their current club less than a year and only one (Arsene Wegner of Arsenal) has been with his current club for more than three years (data via SportingIntelligence.com).

It is no secret that coaches and managers of professional sports teams are constantly looking over their shoulders. But in the English Premier League job security is something few managers are familiar with.

